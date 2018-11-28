"Deck The Windows" Winners Announced In Howell

November 28, 2018

Winners have been announced in Downtown Howell’s annual holiday storefront decorating contest.



This marked the 5th year of the “Deck the Windows” contest that helps kickoff the holiday season and further beautify downtown. This year's theme was 'The Night Before Christmas' and two businesses win the friendly competition by collecting the most votes for 'People's Choice' or being selected as the best storefront by Mayor Nick Proctor to win the 'Mayor's Choice' Award. Kelley Decoste of Masters Touch was the People's Choice Award Winner, while EnCore 118 Custom Furnishings & Boutique was the Mayor's Choice Award Winner.



The storefront decorating promotion is a public voting contest held in conjunction with Howell’s annual Fantasy of Lights parade. Businesses decorate their storefront or front door, chimney, rooftops or the entire building. Voting ended Monday. Organizers say the windows all looked amazing and a special thanks is owed to all of the downtown businesses who participated in this year's Holiday Storefront Decorating Contest. (JM)