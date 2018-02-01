Howell Man Arraigned On Federal Bank Robbery Charges

A federal court arraignment has been held for a Howell man in connection with three bank robberies.



35-year-old Kenneth Kniivila appeared in U.S. District Court in Detroit Wednesday and was arraigned on two counts of bank robbery. He stood mute and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Authorities say Kniivila admitted that he robbed the Bank of America on Grand River in Genoa Township on January 11th, followed by two more bank robberies on January 16th. The first was a Huntington Bank branch in Toledo, Ohio. Court documents indicate that as he left that bank, a dye pack mixed in with the money exploded inside a backpack, causing Kniivila to drop it and flee. He then proceeded to Monroe and robbed a Fifth Third Bank branch where he instructed the teller that if a similar pack was mixed in the money he would return and (quote) “end your life.”



After surveillance photos went public, law enforcement was able to identify Kniivila as the primary suspect. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody without incident and a vehicle search turned up various items including four grams of suspected cocaine, two black semi-automatic pellet guns, money and green canvas bags. The Sheriff’s Office and the FBI interviewed Kniivila, who waived his Miranda rights and admitted to the three robberies. He told authorities he “lost his marbles” on the 16th and drove around Toledo looking for a bank to rob. Future court dates have yet to be set. (JK)