Howell Man Charged With Making Threats Against LCC

September 6, 2018

A Livingston County man has been arrested after making threats to students and staff at Lansing Community College.



31-year-old David Dennis Tomaszycki of Howell was arraigned yesterday on charges of false report or threat of terrorism and malicious use of telecommunication services. Eaton County Sheriff's deputies received a call around 1 a.m. Wednesday from an LCC employee about a threat, the exact nature of which has not been released.



Deputies then contacted Lansing Community College Police, who immediately began investigating along with Michigan State Police. Within hours, Tomaszycki was arrested in Howell and a weapon recovered. Tomaszycki is due back in court on September 17th. (JK)



Picture courtesy of WLNS