Howell Man Recovering After Jumping From Car On I-96

May 27, 2018

A Livingston County man is recovering after jumping from his vehicle on westbound I-96 near the Okemos Road exit in Ingham County Thursday evening.



Deputies with the Ingham County Sheriff's Office responded to Alaiedon Township about 8:15pm after receiving reports from motorists about a man jumping from his vehicle as it drove about 80 mph. Police said the vehicle came to rest in the median and did not cause any other crashes.



The driver, identified only as a 38-year-old Howell-area resident, was traveling alone. He was located in the median and transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. (JK)