Howell Police To Host Coffee With A Cop Thursday

May 2, 2018

A local police department is inviting the public out to share a cup of joe with them tomorrow.



The Howell Police Department is hosting another Coffee with a Cop event where residents can meet with officers without any fear of speeches, agendas or presentations. It’s part of greater community policing and outreach efforts for the department. The events are viewed as an opportunity to have a conversation about whatever is on one’s mind with the officers that patrol Howell’s neighborhoods.



Coffee with a Cop will take place from 9am to 11am tomorrow at the Uptown Coffeehouse on Grand River in downtown Howell. (JM)