Howell Police Officer Renae Small Retires After 23 Years

July 28, 2018

A longtime officer is retiring from the Howell Police Department and was recognized for her service and dedication during Monday night’s City Council meeting.



Officer Linda Renae Small was recognized for more than 23 years of dedicated service. She joined the department as a reserve officer in 1995, completed a police academy and was later promoted to a full time position. She is also a certified field training officer. During the course of her career, Small received a letter of commendation for assisting the Fowlerville Police Department, an award of bravery, and a life-saving award for assisting residents in apartment fires. She also participated in Shop with a Cop. Letter of appreciation from citizens described her as pleasant, professional, responsive and calming.



Those in attendance expressed best wishes for Small upon retirement from the department on September 1st. Howell Mayor Nick Proctor read a proclamation aloud on behalf of the City Council, expressing appreciation from a very grateful community. Proctor extended his and Council’s sincere appreciation for Small’s dedication, service and contributions to the Howell community.



Police Chief George Basar said it was his bittersweet duty to present Small with her retirement badge at the meeting. He congratulated Small on a long, successful career and wished her well in the next chapter of her life, which involves traveling with family. Photo: Howell PD. (JM)