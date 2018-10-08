Howell Public Schools To Host Final Community Meeting On Ballot Proposal

Howell Public Schools will host its second and final community meeting to share information on the Securing Our Future Sinking Fund Millage proposal on Tuesday.



A comprehensive ten-year capital needs plan earlier identified critical areas of improvement, specifically centered on school security and building repairs. Many items have reached their life span and if approved, the millage would provide the district with approximately $1.3 (m) million dollars annually for the next ten years for major repair projects to fund security upgrades and perform major repair projects throughout the district. Due to the district’s expected declining debt levy, the point-5 mill proposal is not expected to result in a tax increase for residents. Instead, it would freeze the current combined sinking fund and debt levy at 6.30 mills for the first year. After the first year, the total levy is expected to begin to decline with the district’s debt being paid off by 2029.



Tomorrow’s meeting starts at 6:30pm in the Howell Public Schools Board of Education room. Superintendent Erin MacGregor will deliver a roughly ten minute overview of the proposal. MacGregor will share details of the proposal including the need, the district's plan and how the proposal will provide the district with funding for security upgrades and major building repairs with no expected tax rate increase. There will also be a time for district stakeholders to ask any questions they have regarding the proposal. Complete information about the Securing Our Future Sinking Fund Millage Proposal is available on the district’s website. That link is provided. (JM)