A Sinking Fund Millage Will Be On November's Ballot For Howell Public School Voters

July 24, 2018

Voters within the Howell Public School District will vote on a sinking fund millage request in November.



Monday night Superintendent Erin MacGregor successfully submitted a point-5 mill request to go on November’s Election Day ballot. The Board of Education unanimously approved the ballot request which would see an annual $1.2 to $1.5 million go towards long term district needs over the next ten years. Repairs to roofs, parking lots, sidewalks, and other infrastructure needs would be supported by the sinking fund millage. The the new millage proposal would not affect the current millage rate of 6.3.



MacGregor was pleased to see approval of the sinking fund request, saying it shows the district’s long term commitment to providing a quality school structure. MacGregor also told WHMI that once he receives approval from the state’s Department of Treasury he will start an immediate campaign process to inform taxpayers about the millage request.



The millage request will be placed on the November 6th ballot. (DF)