Howell Students Win Shark Tank Competition

November 21, 2018

Two Howell business students took a dive into the shark tank and came to the surface with a first-place award. At the recent Livingston County Entrepreneurship Competition and Career Fair, a pair of Howell High School students came out victorious in the Shark-Tank inspired competition.



Alec Pominville and Daniel Zeppa brought home top honors for their mobile barber shop concept. People could schedule an appointment, then a barber would drive to their house with all of the supplies to cut the person’s hair and then clean up afterwards. Zeppa said the Mobile Barber Shop would be a time saver and a convenience to people with busy schedules. Winning the Shark Tank competition netted the two $450 in prize money.



The contest and fair were open to marketing and entrepreneurship students from all Livingston County schools. The event was hosted by the Hartland High School DECA club.



Howell High School business teacher Robert Klein said the award was well deserved and that it was great to see the energy and passion that the two put into their presentation. Pominville said that he had never done anything like that in front of a bunch of adults before, and that it was a lot fun. (MK)