Howell Township Motel Among Properties To Be Auctioned By State

August 1, 2018

Public auctions of more than 250 tax-foreclosed Michigan properties, including in Livingston County, are getting underway.



The state Department of Treasury says the residential and commercial properties will be up for sale through Aug. 28. In addition to Livingston, properties are also located in Branch, Clinton, Iosco, Keweenaw, Luce, Mecosta and Shiawassee counties. They were foreclosed upon because of delinquent property tax payments.



The Livingston County parcels will go on the block on Thursday, August 9th along with those from Clinton and Shiawassee counties. Among the local properties up for bid is the former Crest Motel on W. Grand River in Howell Township, a two-story house with in-ground pool in Oceola Township and a house on 8 acres in Green Oak Township.



Prospective buyers can bid for parcels online, or in person at designated sites on auction dates. Officials say potential bidders are responsible for researching each property with the municipality where it's located. (JK)