Fiddle Club Concert To Raise Scholarship Funds

April 23, 2018

Students from Pinckney are performing a fundraiser concert for a student scholarship.



The Huron River Revivalists are an after-school group from Pinckney Community High School that specializes in playing music from Celtic, Canadian, and American Bluegrass traditions. Founded in 2015 by violinist Pinckney High School Senior Grace Reynolds, the ensemble consisting of string, wind, and occasionally percussion instruments has played many venues around the community.



On Saturday May 5th the Revivalists are holding a concert at the White Steeple Stage at Community Congregational Church, in Pinckney to help raise funds for student scholarships. The scholarships, which are not tied to the pursuit of music degrees, are managed through the school district and distributed to members who have been in the club for two years and have participated in a certain number of performances. The May 5th show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10, with 12-and-under and 85-and-older getting in free. Additional donations will also be accepted.



For more information on the group, or to hire them for an event, contact Deb Reynolds at (989) 944-2626 or email dreynolds@pinckneypirates.org (JK)