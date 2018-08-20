Road Closure Starts Today In Village Of Milford

August 20, 2018

The Village of Milford is advising of a road closure that starts today.



A temporary road closure is being implemented on East Huron Street. The Village advises that E. Huron Street between Main Street and River Drive will be closed to thru traffic. The closure is needed for road and sidewalk repairs, as well as other right-of-way work being completed as part of an adjacent development.



All of the work is weather permitting and is expected to take two weeks to complete. Motorists are asked to follow posted detours during that time. (JM)