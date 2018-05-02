Huron Valley Schools Hosts Superintendent Search Input Sessions

May 2, 2018

Community input is being as sought as Huron Valley Schools searches for its next superintendent.



The district wants to hear from members of the community as to what type of experience, credentials and characteristics the district’s next leader should possess. The Board of Education has contracted with the Michigan Leadership Institute to help facilitate the superintendent search and selection process. It will host a public forum and input sessions today and tomorrow at the district’s central office on South Milford Road. District employees and parents, as well as local public officials, members of the business community, clergy and other stakeholders are invited to share opinions about the qualities a new superintendent should bring to the job. Input will be collected and used by MLI to craft a personalized posting for the superintendent position.



Board of Education Secretary Lindsay Cotter says the input sessions are the important first step in the selection process and it’s the board’s responsibility to make sure the public’s wishes are represented as they choose a new superintendent. Time slots have been designated for specific groups, but those unable to attend during the allocated time may attend any session. (JM)



Wednesday, May 2nd



1-1:45 p.m. Administrators

2-2:45 p.m. Business owners/clergy

3-3:45 p.m. Union representatives

4-4:45 p.m. Village and township officials

5-5:45 p.m. PTA/PTO representatives

6-6:45 p.m. Parents/community



Thursday, May 3rd



Noon-12:45 p.m. Transportation

1:15-2 p.m. Food service

2:30-3 p.m. High school staff

3:30-4:15 p.m. Middle school staff

4:30-5:15 p.m. Elementary staff

5:30-6:15 p.m. All staff