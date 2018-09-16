Residents Advised To Use Caution If Making Charitable Donations Post-Hurricane Florence

September 16, 2018

Livingston County residents and others across the state are being urged to use caution when making charitable donations in the wake of Hurricane Florence.



The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is urging caution with donations to Hurricane Florence recovery charities but also when considering purchasing used cars in the days and weeks immediately following the storm hitting the eastern seaboard.



The Office advises consumers to do research before donating and be aware of the organizations they are giving too. Flood damaged vehicles could also end up in Michigan, so individuals should be on the lookout for vehicles with tell-tale signs of being submerged in water. Ultimately, citizens are advised to use their best judgment and if in doubt, don't donate. The Office has established an online searchable database for charities to assist individuals in making wise decisions regarding which charitable donations to support. More information can be found in the attached press release. (JM)