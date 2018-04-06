Resurfacing Project In Ingham & Livingston Counties Starts Saturday

April 6, 2018

A freeway resurfacing project will get underway Saturday that will affect motorists into mid-summer.



The Michigan Department of Transportation says the $14 million project will resurface 11 miles of I-96 from M-52 near Webberville in Ingham County to the M-59/Burkhart Road interchange in Howell Township in Livingston County. It had been set to begin earlier this week, but was delayed due to weather. Daily work will occur overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through July 4, with major work taking place day and night on four select weekends in order to avoid holidays and major events.



During regular weekday work hours there will be single-lane closures in one direction at a time. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes. (JK)