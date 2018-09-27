Inmate Accused of Soliciting Murder Headed To Trial

A Livingston County Jail inmate accused of soliciting an individual to commit murder and the woman accused of helping him have both been ordered to stand trial.



22-year-old James William Bonam of Brighton and 19-year-old Matthea Mae Spicer of Fenton were both bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Tuesday. Bonam originally faced one count each of solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit larceny over $20,000. Court records indicate a second charge of solicitation to commit murder was added at Tuesday’s preliminary examination. If convicted, Bonam could be sentenced to life in prison. The likelihood of that potential penalty is increased due to Bonam being charged as a fourth time habitual offender. Spicer is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to the solicitation of murder, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt previously told WHMI Bonam allegedly solicited a third party while incarcerated in the county jail for a separate case, in which he is facing charges of larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property. The third party has since been identified as inmate Dale McLaughlin. The accusations against Spicer suggest she rendered aid or assistance after the commission of the crime in order to help Bonam. Spicer was reportedly Bonam’s girlfriend at the time of the alleged solicitation.