Inmate Accused of Soliciting Murder With Local Woman's Help

July 31, 2018

A Livingston County Jail inmate is believed to have sought someone out to commit a murder and may have had help from an area woman.



22-year-old James William Bonam of Brighton and 19-year-old Matthea Mae Spicer of Fenton were arraigned in 53rd District Court in Howell on Friday. Bonam is facing one count each of solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit larceny over $20,000. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. The likelihood of that potential penalty is increased due to Bonam being charged as a fourth time habitual offender. Spicer is charged with one count of accessory after the fact to the solicitation of murder, which is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.



Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt says Bonam allegedly solicited a third party while incarcerated in the county jail for a separate case, in which he is facing charges of larceny and receiving and concealing stolen property. The accusations against Spicer suggest she rendered aid or assistance after the commission of the crime in order to help Bonam. Further details regarding the third party that was allegedly solicited or the targeted individual are currently unknown.



Bonam is being held in the county jail on a $300,000 cash/surety bond, while a $50,000 cash/surety bond was set for Spicer, who posted bond Monday. The pair is due back in court August 8th for a probable cause conference, which will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial. (DK)