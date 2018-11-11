Intensive Cardiac Program Now Offered In Livingston County

November 11, 2018

An acclaimed cardiac treatment program is now available in Livingston County.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston hospital is now offering the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation Program to treat patients with cardiovascular disease. John O' Malley, president of St. Joe Mercy Livingston, says, “The Pritikin program has proven to be very successful for patients at high risk for a cardiovascular event,” and will be the only intensive cardiac rehab program available in Livingston County.



The Medicare-approved, evidence-based rehab program helps reduce risk factors for those who have experienced a serious heart event by implementing lifestyle changes that promote long-term health and well-being. Numerous studies have documented the Pritikin program's ability to lower blood cholesterol levels, improve blood pressure and blood sugar control and reduce other lifestyle-related risk factors.



Eligible patients can be enrolled at St. Joe's in the Pritikin ICR program immediately following a heart event. The sessions offer a mix of exercise, individual education and group workshops and instruction on healthy food shopping and meal planning. The program is located in newly-renovated space on the first floor of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, which now includes a state-of-the-art gym and classrooms with a demonstration kitchen.



The program is now accepting patients. For more information, please call St. Joe's Cardiac Rehab at 517-545-6385. (JK)