Interviews Start Wednesday For Superintendent Finalists

September 18, 2018

Three finalists have been selected in the Huron Valley Schools search for a new superintendent.



Three candidates have been selected by the Huron Valley Schools Board of Education for second interviews for the position. The decision by the board was made at the conclusion of first-round interviews held last Friday. The board interviewed six candidates over three evenings and then narrowed the field to three individuals. One of those who was eliminated was Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Ronald Wilson, who previously held that position in Howell until he was fired by the board in November of 2014 after it was determined he had obtained mileage reimbursements he was not entitled to and then lied about afterward. Wilson sued the district for wrongful termination but eventually settled the dispute for $350,000.



The three finalists include Scott Lindberg, Interim Assistant of Administrative Services and Human Resources for Huron Valley Schools; Steven Archibald, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources for Livonia Public Schools; and Dr. Paul Salah, Associate Superintendent of Educational Services for Wayne County RESA. Lindberg will interview on Wednesday at 8pm, Archibald at 7:30pm on Thursday and then Salah on Monday at 7:30pm.



Dr. Mike Wilmot of the Michigan Leadership Institute will host each of the candidates during small group meetings throughout the day on Wednesday, Thursday and Monday. Parents and community members will have the opportunity to meet each of the candidates at 7pm on their respective interview date. All meet and greet opportunities and interviews will be held in the Large Group Instruction room at Milford High School. The interviews are open to the public. (JM)