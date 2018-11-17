Jail Time Ordered for Woman Who Threatened Local Family

November 17, 2018

A woman who threatened acts of violence against a local family has been sentenced.



20-year-old Karen Lockwood of Richmond, Michigan was charged in two separate cases, each of which is connected to threats she made earlier this year against a family from the Hartland area. In September, Lockwood pleaded guilty as charged to both cases, which includes counts of false report or threat of terrorism, using a computer to commit a felony and communicating with another via computer/internet to commit a crime.



Court records indicate Lockwood was sentenced by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty Thursday to one year in jail with a credit of 246 days served and three years of probation. She had sought sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will expunge her record if she successfully completes probation.



Lockwood was charged this past March in connection with the February 12th and February 25th incidents. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a social media threats complaint that involved Village Elementary School in Hartland Township. The initial report revealed a suspect was threatening a family from the Hartland area through Facebook messenger and by sending text messages to a family member's phone. Lockwood reportedly threatened “shooting up the school" where members of the family were students and burning the family's house down.



During the investigation, detectives learned that Lockwood had established numerous fictitious social media accounts, email accounts and internet based phone numbers to communicate the threats and conceal her identity. It was later determined Lockwood had no means to carry out the threats. (DK)