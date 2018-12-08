Donation To Benefit Jamar’s Jammies For Underprivileged Youth

December 8, 2018

A local credit union is supporting a new charitable initiative created by a Cleary University student and baseball team member.



Lake Trust Credit announced a donation of $2,500 worth of pajamas to benefit Jamar’s Jammies for underprivileged inner-city youth. Cleary University senior and baseball team member Jamar Bray conceived the effort to bring a smile and warmth to a child in need this holiday season. The announcement was made at Cleary’s Howell campus during the holiday tree lighting event. Bray recalled that growing up in a single parent household he knew his mother’s struggles, including the sacrifices she made so he could live life and play baseball. He envisioned Jamar’s Jammies as a pajama drive to give back and positively impact families and underprivileged youth in troubled areas during the holiday season. Lake Trust President/CEO David Snodgrass said what’s impressive in this young man is that he remembers where he comes from and he remembers others in need.



Cleary University announced in November 2017 that its new 150,000-square-foot athletic complex would be named Lake Trust Stadium and is slated to open in spring 2019 on the school’s campus. (JM)