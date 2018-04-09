Oceola Township Resident Files For Seat On County Board

April 9, 2018

An Oceola Township resident is seeking a seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners.



James Bruney filed the necessary petitions with the Livingston County Clerk’s Office to run as a Republican for the District 2 seat. District 2 encompasses Deerfield, Hartland and Oceola Township and is currently represented by Commissioner William Green, who has filed for re-election as a Republican. Democrat Jennifer Garcia has also filed for the seat.



Bruney, a local real estate agent, says the theme of his campaign is “Your voice matters”. He plans to reach out and host community forums as well as “Fun Raisers”. Bruney said he’s sick of fundraisers “offering a few drinks and asking for money”. Instead, he plans to offer community events at no charge and says people can donate if they want to. He pledges to be strong on safety, accessible and accountable and touted financial responsibility among other items. A link to Bruney’s campaign Facebook page is provided. (JM)