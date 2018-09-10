James Will Headline Local GOP Reagan Day Dinner

September 10, 2018

The man seeking to unseat incumbent Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow will be keynote speaker at the Livingston County Republican Party’s 2018 Reagan Day Dinner.



John James will headline the event, set for Tuesday, October 30th at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. James, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate, is a West Point graduate and a combat veteran who served in Iraq as an Apache helicopter pilot. He is the president of his family-run business, a global provider of logistics support for Fortune 500 companies.



Other Republican candidates attending the dinner include Secretary of State Candidate Mary Treder Lang; 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop; State Representative Lana Theis, who is seeking the 22nd State Senate seat; State Representative Hank Vaupel and Brighton Township Clerk Ann Bollin, who is running for the 42nd State House seat.



Tickets are $60 per person. Those who purchase dinner tickets will have the opportunity to attend a candidate reception in the main dining hall before the dinner. Additional details are posted below. (JK)