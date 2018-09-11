Senator Hune Disappointed Judicial Tenure Commission Won't Attend Town Hall

A local senator says he’s disappointed the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission would neither attend nor listen to testimony at a special town hall planned in Howell Wednesday.



Last week, Senator Joe Hune of Fowlerville along with State Representatives Lana Theis of Brighton Township and Hank Vaupel of Handy Township announced a town hall meeting intended to gather feedback and statements from Livingston County residents regarding harm done by the conduct of 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan. However, in a story that aired on WHMI this morning, it was clarified that whatever testimony is gathered won’t go on the record in an ongoing complaint against Brennan filed by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission. The JTC’s Executive Director Lynn Helland told WHMI that his agency was not contacted prior to the meeting being set up, nor will they have a representative in attendance. An official with the State Court Administrative Office also indicated that any testimony from Wednesday’s meeting would not be admissible.



Hune issued a statement this afternoon saying he was both surprised and disappointed in the JTC’s decision to skip their town hall and he respectfully calls on the JTC to reconsider. He says the town hall will serve to gather testimony from people who have been impacted by Brennan’s malfeasance. Hune says to date, the public has had no voice in the debacle and they hope to provide them one through the forum. He says regardless of the JTC’s decision to not attend, they we will be turning testimony from citizens over to the JTC and the Supreme Court Administrator’s Office. He added they also anticipate statements gathered at the town hall will be used in an impeachment process in the Legislature.



The town hall will be held at the historic Livingston County Courthouse on Grand River in downtown Howell tomorrow. It starts at 4pm in the top floor courtroom. Those attending should bring copies of relevant information. Those who testify are asked to bring written copies of their testimony. Hune’s office will also accept written testimony for those not wishing to testify in person. For additional information, contact the Office of Senator Joe Hune at (855)-JOE-HUNE or at SenJHune@senate.michigan.gov. (JM)