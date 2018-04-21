Local Advocate Champions Infertility Awareness Week

National Infertility Week starts Sunday and a local author and expert is hoping to use it as an awareness opportunity and encourage couples struggling to conceive not to give up hope.



Brighton’s Sue Johnston is the co-author of “Detours: Unexpected Journeys of Hope” which detailed and her several other people’s struggle with infertility. Johnston says some people think fertility is a choice, but often cancer or other health-related issues can cause it. She said there is no easy solution for resolving it, and there is often a lot of complication and heartbreak along the way.



Johnston says one great resource for those seeking help is the website for the National Infertility Association; that link is below. You can also find more information about Johnston on her website, TheInfertilityAdvocate.com (JK)