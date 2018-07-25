Protest Planned To Support Man Sentenced To Life By Embattled Judge

July 25, 2018

A community protest is being organized in support of the man serving a life sentence who was convicted in a double murder case that 53rd District Court Judge Theresa Brennan presided over.



The protest for Jerome Kowalski will take place in front of the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office from 1 to 6pm Wednesday. A flyer being distributed on social media states an innocent man has been sentenced to life in prison for two crimes he did not commit, alleging he never got a fair trial with Brennan. She is facing multiple misconduct and perjury charges in a complaint filed by the Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission. The complaint stems from Brennan’s relationship with former Michigan State Police Detective Sean Furlong, who was the lead investigator in the 2008 double homicide of Jerome Kowalski’s brother and sister-in-law in their Oceola Township home. Furlong was also the chief witness during the 2013 trial, which ended up with Jerome Kowalski’s conviction, based largely on his confession to Furlong. Kowalski quickly recanted the confession and has maintained his innocence. Brennan and Furlong say the affair began after the trial but testimony and documents from Brennan’s 2017 divorce indicate the relationship began long before Kowalski’s trial.



Organizers are asking anyone who has been wronged in Brennan’s court to attend the protest. The flyer is attached. (JM)