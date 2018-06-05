State Supreme Court Justice To Visit Local Specialty Courts

A member of the state’s highest court will be in Livingston County this week.



Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Clement will be at the Livingston County Judicial Center on S. Highlander Way on Wednesday. Justice Clement will be visiting two of Livingston County’s Specialty Courts, the Intensive Treatment Mental Health Court (IT Court) and the Adult Drug Treatment Court. Justice Clement will meet with the respective teams and observe court hearings.



53rd District Court Judge L. Suzanne Geddis presides over the IT Court which diverts select defendants with mental illness into judicially-supervised, community-based treatment. The Adult Drug Treatment Court is Livingston County’s longest running and active Specialty Court with 96 participants. This court is presided over by Circuit Court Judge Michael P. Hatty and is designed to reduce recidivism and substance abuse through treatment, community support, incentives and accountability.



Justice Clement joined the Michigan Supreme Court last November, becoming the 113th Justice and the 11th woman to serve on the bench. Before her appointment by Governor Rick Snyder, she served as chief legal counsel for the Governor, advising him on a wide variety of legal, legislative, and policy matters. (JK)