State Suspends Kensington BP Liquor License

May 19, 2018

A gas station in New Hudson has had its liquor license suspended after selling alcohol to minors.



The Michigan Liquor Control Commission met this week in Lansing and commissioners ordered a 102-day suspension of the liquor license and permits held by Auto City Service Incorporated, doing business as Kensington BP located on Grand River. The commission is required to suspend or revoke the liquor license if a licensee is found liable for three or more violations of sales of alcohol to minors and sales of alcohol to visibly intoxicated persons – on different occasions within a 24-month period.



Three violations occurred at the Kensington BP on November 30th, 2016, September 18th, 2017 and December 19th, 2017. The state says minors who were 17 and 19-years-old were sold alcoholic beverages that included a 6-pack of cider, a 12-pack of beer and a 6-pack of beer. Identification was not requested in any of the three incidents. The suspension will be in effect from Friday, May 25th through Monday, September 3rd.



MLCC Chairman Andy Deloney said it is imperative licensees not sell to minors and in circumstances like this – where the licensee breaks the law three times in less than thirteen months – the Commission has a legal responsibility to suspend the liquor license. He says it’s their job to make sure that the health, safety, and welfare of the public is protected and after reviewing the file and considering the entirety of the record, the Commission felt the suspension was appropriate. Photo: Google Street View. (JM)