Westbound I-96 To Close At Kensington Road Tonight

June 1, 2018

Another full freeway closure is planned on westbound I-96 tonight, resulting in detours and possibly delays tonight in the Brighton area.



The Michigan Department of Transportation advises that westbound I-96 will be closed at Kensington Road for the Pleasant Valley Road bridge construction. This is the second full closure to be scheduled during the project. Westbound I-96 will close starting at 11:00 tonight, lasting through 5am Saturday. Work to construct a new bridge is underway after it was significantly damaged last September by a flatbed semi hauling several boom lifts.



The posted detour during tonight’s closure utilizes Kensington Road to Grand River to old US-23 to Spencer Road to westbound I-96. (JM)