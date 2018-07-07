Local Man Reported Missing From Electric Forest Music Festival

A search is underway for a Highland Township man who went missing from the Electric Forest music festival.



28-year-old Kevin Graves was last seen Sunday evening. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating, along with the Michigan State Police Hart Post. Family members have been canvassing the Rothbury and Muskegon Heights areas and putting up missing person posters, in addition to sharing information on social media. Authorities say Graves was at the festival with his girlfriend but they got into an argument and he indicated he was going back to the tent to rest but was not there later.



Graves is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds. Anyone with information about Graves' whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950, Michigan State Police Hart Post 231-873-2171 or Mason-Oceana Central Dispatch 231-869-5858. A link to the missing person post is provided. Facebook photo. (JM)