Kaszyca Stepping Down From Hartland School Board After 13 Years

May 22, 2018

A longtime Hartland Board of Education member is stepping down.



Kevin Kaszyca has served on the board for 13 years and recently gave notice that his final day will be May 27th. Kaszyca indicated that he decided to step away for personal reasons. He served as president for many years and most recently as a trustee. Board President Thom Dumond says Kaszyca has always been an advocate for providing the best education possible to the students of Hartland. He says Kaszyca has been a valued and model board member, noting his business background and passion for doing the "right thing" has always been embraced by the district. The district is now hoping to attract a quality candidate to fill the seat until the next general election in November. Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest and any supporting documents no later than 3pm on June 8th to:



Mr. Thom Dumond

Board of Education President

Hartland Consolidated School District

9525 Highland Road

Howell, MI 48843



Interviews for potential candidates will be held during the regular board meeting on June 11th, with the expectation a candidate would be formally appointed at the following meeting. (JM)