Knuth Family Foundation & Brighton HS Students Partnering to Grant Christmas Wishes

December 2, 2018

A local nonprofit is partnering with students from Brighton High School to raise funds to purchase Christmas presents for young students at a Title I school in Washtenaw County.



The GoFundMe campaign “Operation: Christmas Wishes” is a collaboration between the Knuth Family Foundation and Mrs. Grills’ Advanced Algebra class at Brighton High School. The Knuth Family Foundation was founded by Brighton High School graduate Ashley Knuth. Together, with Mrs. Grills’ Advanced Algebra students, they hope to grant the Christmas wishes of 349 preschool, kindergarten, and first graders at a Title I school in Washtenaw County. A Title I designation is given to schools with a student base where at least 40% come from low-income families.



According to the campaign page, $30 has been budgeted for each child to grant a wish off of their Christmas wish list. The group says while $30 sounds small, it’s not such a small amount when multiplied by 349 students, which means they’ll need to raise $10,470. The group is asking for donations to be made by December 14th so they know how much they have to spend per child. Santa's elves will be delivering gifts to the kids on December 17th.



A link to the GoFundMe page can be found below.