Kratom Products Linked To Salmonella Outbreak; Local Case Reported

April 13, 2018

A local case is tied to a multistate outbreak of salmonella linked to the consumption of products containing the plant substance kratom.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as well as local health departments to investigate. Kratom is a plant consumed for its stimulant effects and is also used as an opioid substitute. Ill individuals have reported consuming kratom as pills, powder and in tea.



More than 130 people from 38 states, including three individuals in Michigan in Kent, Livingston and Monroe counties, have been infected with Salmonella linked to kratom. No deaths have been reported; however, 38 individuals have been hospitalized. Livingston County Health Department Health Promotion & Accreditation Coordinator Chelsea Lantto tells WHMI there was just one case reported locally and advise residents to not use any products containing kratom. Those that have used it and subsequently develop symptoms should consult a medical provider.



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a mandatory recall for all food products containing powdered kratom manufactured, processed, packed or held by Triangle Pharmanaturals, LLC. Other kratom products have been recalled voluntarily by suppliers or manufacturers as several other brands and products containing kratom have tested positive for salmonella.



More information about products linked to the outbreak and investigation is available in the attached release. AP photo. (JM)