AAA Michigan Predicting Busy Labor Day Holiday Travel Weekend

August 30, 2018

Another busy Labor Day weekend is anticipated on the roads and Livingston County residents are reminded to stay safe if traveling.



With relatively stable gas prices and an improving economy, Labor Day tends to be the last hurrah for many in wrapping up summer and getting in that one last time on the water or closing up cabins. AAA Michigan is projecting that more than one million Michiganders will be traveling for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Since most travel by vehicle, the typical traffic congestion can be expected on roads and freeways depending when people head out. AAA spokeswoman Susan Hiltz says it’s traditionally the third most traveled holiday of the summer season. With congestion expected on roads and freeways and people hurrying to get in or out of town, law enforcement agencies will be stepping up patrols throughout the holiday weekend. Additionally, motorists will still encounter some active work zones but many construction restrictions will be lifted.



Labor Day is typically the final summer holiday before many parents prepare for the start of another busy school season. However, this year most Livingston County school districts started early. Hiltz tells WHMI the school schedule does have an impact on travel but parents will make a decision on what’s good for their family. She says they do understand that once school has started already and children are kind of getting into a schedule and their sleeping mode, sometimes families don’t want to go away on a vacation. Hiltz says instead, they might decide to do a stay-cation closer to home, which could be easier and not get kids off track so much. She reminds that AAA starts it’s “School’s Open, Drive Safely” safely campaign right after the Labor Day holiday and drivers need to be more alert.



Meanwhile, gas prices are up about 40-50cents over last year but have somewhat stabilized. Hiltz noted motorists traditionally see a bit of an increase during the holiday period itself, which is defined from Friday to Monday for most but some try to get an early start Thursday to avoid traffic jams. She says AAA is going back to basics when it comes to traffic safety, encouraging motorists to buckle up, obey speed limits, ditch distractions and wear a helmet whether riding an ATV, motorcycle or a bicycle. (JM)