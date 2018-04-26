Howell Forum Will Discuss Impact Of Sexual Assault

The myths and misconceptions surrounding sexual assault will be the focus of an event Friday.



The LACASA Center helps victims of interpersonal violence and provides educational programs to increase community awareness. April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the local non-profit is inviting the public to take part in a multimedia presentation Friday at 7pm at the Historic Howell Theater. Titled “#MeToo HERE TOO”, LACASA Community Education Director Nicole Matthews-Creech says it will include a local panel of experts, a group discussion with public comments and takeaways on how to support sexual abuse survivors. Space is limited, so she suggests people interested should come early. The event is deemed appropriate for those 16 years of age and older.



Matthews-Creech says the gathering is not intended to solve the problems in real-time, but rather to forge connections and learn together as a community. Complete details and different ways to get involved are available online through the link below. (JK)