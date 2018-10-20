Street Closure Starts Monday in Downtown South Lyon

October 20, 2018

Motorists are being made aware of a street closure in downtown South Lyon scheduled to start Monday morning.



The City of South Lyon will close Lake Street/10 Mile Road just west of Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street in downtown South Lyon starting at 9am Monday morning. The closure is needed so crews can repair a sewer line under the road. The road will be closed until the sewer is repaired, which the city hopes will be by Tuesday evening.



The detour route is posted on local streets. Once the repair is made and the road re-opened, one lane will remain closed until the concrete patch cures. (JM)