LAKE Street Cruise-In Saturday In Downtown South Lyon

July 27, 2018

A weekend event will force road closures in downtown South Lyon.



The LAKE Street Cruise-in Motorfest will feature hot rods, custom and vintage cars along with entertainment on Saturday. South Lyon Police advise that the intersection of Pontiac Trail and Lake Street will be shut down from 6am to 7pm, although the actual event runs from 11am to 5pm. Additionally, Lake Street will be shut down from Washington to Reese. Pontiac Trail from Whipple Street to Liberty Street will be closed as well.



Motorists are reminded to not park in “no parking” areas and should follow detour signs around the event. Police advise factoring in extra time if traveling in the downtown area due to congestion. Photo: Facebook. (JM)