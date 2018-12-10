Police Cordon Off Credit Union In Brighton

December 10, 2018

A local credit union appears to have been robbed this afternoon.



Police from multiple agencies have been on scene since around 2pm at the Lake Trust Credit Union on Grand River in Brighton. A suspect/suspects description is not available at this time.



WHMI has placed requests for comment with Brighton City Police, who is handling the investigation, as well as Lake Trust officials. Further details will be released once available.



A message posted on the Lake Trust Twitter account stated “Our Brighton branch will be closed for the remainder of the day. An incident occurred at the branch earlier this afternoon, however, our team members and members are safe. Thank you for your thoughts and concerns”. (JM)