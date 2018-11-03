I-96 Lane Closure Sunday For Bridge Deck Maintenance

November 3, 2018

A lane closure could cause delays on I-96 near Williamston this weekend.



A single lane closure is planned on I-96 for bridge deck maintenance. The Michigan Department of Transportation is scheduled to perform routine maintenance on both the Doan Creek and Deer Creek bridge decks near Williamston Road. As a result, eastbound I-96 will have the right lane closed from Zimmer Road to Dietz Road. Work is scheduled to begin around 8am Sunday and be completed by 4pm.



M-DOT says performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of the structures and closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists. (JM)