Lansing Murder Suspect Caught In Livingston County

May 10, 2018

State Police apprehended a suspect from a Lansing homicide Wednesday in Livingston County.



Our news partners at WLNS TV-6 in Lansing report that a Lansing man died after being shot Wednesday morning. When police showed up to the home, they found a 27 year-old man unresponsive in the front yard with gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital but died from his injuries. Robert Merritt, the Public Information Officer for the Lansing Police Department, says that while they were investigating the shooting, officers learned of a single car accident on US-127 near Dunckel. Police say a driver stopped to help the person in the crash, but was carjacked, suffering minor injuries.



But officials say details led them to believe the carjacker was the suspect responsible for the homicide. Once that connection was made, police put out a description of the suspect and vehicle to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

“Within a short period, law enforcement officers on patrol in Livingston County spotted the carjacked vehicle and actually stopped the vehicle and placed the subject in custody.”



The suspect is a 32 year old man and police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. Officials also say at this time it appears to be a domestic situation. Authorities say the suspect will be arraigned in the coming days. (JK)