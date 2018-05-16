Work On Latson Road Between Golf Club & M-59 Starts Thursday

A construction project expected to significantly impact traffic in Genoa and Oceola Townships starts Thursday.



The pavement rehabilitation project on Latson Road between Golf Club Road and M-59 will get underway around 8pm Thursday and last through 6am Tuesday. The Livingston County Road Commission advises there will be a major traffic impact due to high traffic volumes on Latson Road. Work will be performed during evening and nighttime hours to reduce long delays and to expedite construction.



In order to protect workers on the ground and motorists in the work zone, traffic during the construction hours will be only allowed to travel southbound from M-59 and from the side streets and businesses along Latson Road. Officials say that provides more room for equipment, workers, and private vehicles during construction. Contractor personnel will be on site to direct traffic. The traffic flow will be directed southbound only from M-59 to Golf Club Road. All northbound traffic will need to use a detour of either Gulley Road (east of Latson) or Eager Road (west of Latson). Extended delays are expected during the beginning of construction each night and at the end of work the following morning. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.



Meanwhile, unrelated construction is also being performed by MHOG in the area of Earl Lake Road and Golf Club Road to repair 1,000 feet of sanitary sewer, also at night. Traffic will be down to one lane in that area and controlled by flaggers. (JM)