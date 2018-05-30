Latson Road Work Resumes This Weekend

May 30, 2018

Road work this weekend will again force the closure of northbound Latson Road.



The pavement rehabilitation project on Latson Road between Golf Club Road and M-59 will resume at 8pm Friday, June 1st and last through 8am Saturday. It will then resume at 8pm Saturday and last through 9am Sunday, June 3rd. Traffic during the construction hours will be only allowed to travel southbound from M-59 and from the side streets and businesses along Latson Road. Officials say that provides more room for equipment, workers, and private vehicles during construction. Contractor personnel will be on site to direct traffic.



The traffic flow will be directed southbound only from M-59 to Golf Club Road. All northbound traffic will need to use a detour of either Gulley Road (east of Latson) or Eager Road (west of Latson). Because extended delays are expected during the beginning of construction each night and at the end of work the following morning, motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. Road Commission officials say the work is weather-dependent and will be pushed back 24 hours if necessary. (JK)