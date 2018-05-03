Lavey Named Award Winner From Library Of Michigan

May 3, 2018

A local friend of a library is one of a select few that have won an award from the Library of Michigan.



Pinckney Village Council President Linda Lavey was named the Trustee/Friend Award winner during the Library of Michigan’s 2018 Loleta Fyan Small and Rural Libraries Conference this past Monday in Traverse City. The conference brings together more than 500 library staff members for three days of workshops, speakers, and exhibits, bi-annually.



A Friend of the Library since 2003, the Library of Michigan recognized Lavey as playing an important part in campaigning for the passage of a successful bond millage for the library in Pinckney. She has also written numerous grants for the library. Pinckney Library Director Hope Siasoco said that Lavey has been an integral part of the library’s history. Siasoco continued, saying she has repeatedly shown her dedication by sharing her time, talent, creativity, and resources with the library. (MK)