Grant Money Awarded To Help Senior Programming And Caregivers

December 3, 2018

A local charitable organization has received funding to help support programming for seniors and those who care for them.



Livingston County Catholic Charities received, this week, the second year of funding from a 2-year, $90,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation. The grant money was awarded for general operations in support of Catholic Charities’ 3 senior service programs; Be Our Guest Adult Day, Volunteer Caregiver, and the Resource Advocacy program. The latter 2 are offered free to county seniors, with Be Our Guest Adult Day offered at a discount.



After support from The Area Agency on Aging 1-B, the Livingston County United Way, and the Diocese of Lansing, there is a still a $100,000 yearly gap that needs to be fundraised in order to keep these programs afloat. The Family Caregiver Alliance reports 34 million people in the U.S. have provided care for seniors, and that this can produce a higher rate of negative mental health and physical health consequences in caregivers.



LCCC and the Wilson Foundation recognize that the majority of caregivers are family members of loved ones who are often juggling jobs, children, and other responsibilities. The Be Our Guest Adult Day program, specifically, offers the caregiver a break from around-the-clock caring with the knowledge that their loved one is being cared for in a safe, stimulating environment.



LCCC Executive Director Mark Robinson said they are thankful to the Wilson Foundation for the grant and that they are “very committed” to the older adult population and those that care for them both locally, and across the region. More information on the services they provide can be found at www.livingstoncatholiccharities.org. (MK)