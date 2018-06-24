Livingston County Voters Encouraged To Prepare For Upcoming Election

June 24, 2018

The League of Women Voters of Ann Arbor Area, Brighton/ Howell unit are encouraging voters in Livingston County to prepare for the August Primary.



The League is recommending Livingston County voters visit www.vote411.org. Officials say the website has a number of tools to help voters read and understand the candidates, as well as their response to the relevant issues. It will also help voters find their polling place, check voting hours, learn about ballot measures, and read tips about voting in Michigan.



The League says that some communities are only represented by one party, and usually the winners of the primary in August will win the election in November so they encourage local voters to not skip the primary. (EO)