Group To Host Speaker On Influence Of Money & Politics

May 15, 2018

The increasing influence of money into politics will be the topic of a meeting Wednesday in Howell.



The League of Women Voters Brighton/Howell Area Unit is hosting an educational event entitled; "Following the Money in Michigan Politics" It will feature Craig Mauger, Executive Director of Michigan Campaign Finance Network. A recent report from his group found that as of April 20th, the top 150 political action committees in Michigan had collected a record $34.5 million. By comparison, at this point in the 2010 election cycle, the top 150 PACs had raised only about $19.8 million. Another trend that Mauger says is disturbing is that half of the 601 fundraisers in 2017 took place within walking distance of the Capitol in Lansing, while the Legislature was in session. In 2016, state elected officials reported 439 fundraisers, while the total was 315 the year before that.



Mauger will speak Wednesday at the Howell Carnegie Library from 6:30 to 8pm. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend. (JK)