League Of Women Voters To Restart Livingston County Chapter

February 5, 2018

After being disbanded a number of years ago in Livingston County, the League of Women Voters has been resurrected and is launching a new local unit.



Locally, the organization will be called the LWV Ann Arbor Area, Brighton-Howell Area Unit. Its first meeting will be held on Feb. 21st at the Howell Carnegie District Library at 314 West Grand River. Ellen Lafferty, a retired Brighton teacher, is co-chair of the unit, and told the Brighton City Council last week that the group is anxious to get started.



The first meeting of the LWV’s new Brighton-Howell Area Unit will be held in the Meabon Room of the Carnegie Library. The Ann Arbor League of Women Voters will be presenting Orientation to the League 2.0, an introduction to league basics for members and prospective members. The meeting will begin informally with a meet-and-greet session at 5:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting, which starts at 6:00. The general public is welcome to attend.



The League of Woman Voters is nonpartisan organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Lafferty said that the local unit of the LWV will hold public forums as the next election cycle draws near, in order to inform the public about the issues and candidates. (TT)