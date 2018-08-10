Lemonade Stand & Book Stand To Benefit Coffee Shop & Firefighters

August 10, 2018

An annual lemonade stand and fundraiser is planned during Milford Memories this weekend, with a portion of sales proceeds to benefit a coffee shop that caught fire and local firefighters who responded.



7-year-old Roman and 4-year-old Donovan will be donating 1/3 of the proceeds from their annual lemonade stand during Milford Memories to their favorite ice cream shop, Proving Grounds Coffee and Ice Cream. The shop caught fire Monday due to an equipment failure. Proceeds will help restore the kid’s library that got destroyed due to smoke damage during the fire. Although insurance will cover much of the damage to the building, all of the children's books had to be thrown out. Donations of new and used children's books, coloring books, and games will be accepted for the coffee shop. In addition, Proving Grounds has asked if the boys could use part of the funds they earn to make a donation in the company's name to the firefighters who responded to the fire.



The boys will be selling lemonade, bottled water, homemade cookies, and candy. Individuals that want to purchase anything are reminded to bring cash, as credit or debit transactions aren’t possible. A donation jar will also be out to contribute to the book/firefighters fund. Details are available in the provided Facebook link. Facebook photo. (JM)