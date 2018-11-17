LESA To Host Annual Craft Show

An annual craft show will display students’ skills and help Christmas shoppers find some special gifts.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is hosting its Annual Craft show Community members are encouraged to come out and support students as they make holiday decorations, gifts, and food. Items include everything from caramels, earrings, bibs, mittens, holiday goodies, clothes, bags and decorations and ornaments. LESA students will be at the craft show and in charge of some of the tables, which gives them a chance to practice money skills and social skills, while helping them feel accomplished in creating the items and presenting their work to other people. The craft show also serves as an opportunity for the public to see what the school’s students are capable of, in addition to introducing community members to LESA.



Dawn Schneider with LESA tells WHMI they want to invite the public to come out and see what great things students and their LESA family can create and inspire the holiday feeling. She says Alex Choly is a very talented young gentleman from Brighton who was at the show last year and makes scarves and other wearable items and “what a joy he was”. The craft show will run from 9am to 5pm on December 6th at the Pathway School located at1429 West Grand River in Howell. (JM)