LESA Collecting School Supplies During "Stuff The Bus" Event Friday

July 31, 2018

A large school supply collection event is planned this weekend in Howell to help local families in need.



The Livingston Educational Service Agency is gearing up for its 17th annual Backpacks for Kids project, which provides families experiencing financial difficulties with supplies so students can be ready to start another school year. Families who are already shopping for school supplies are encouraged to pick up an extra set of pencils, paper or even a backpack to contribute toward this year’s campaign.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz tells WHMI this Friday, a “Stuff the Bus” event will take place at the Howell Wal-Mart this Friday. A LESA bus will be parked in front of the store for from 10am to 2pm to collect basic school supplies and backpacks.



Additional supply collection events are planned ahead of the Backpacks for Kids distribution and Connect for Kids event on August 16th at the LESA Education Center off Grand River in Howell. Another Michigan State Police “Stuff the Goose” event is planned at the Brighton Target store on Thursday, August 9th. Supply donations can also be dropped off at the LESA Education Center on West Grand River Monday through Thursday, between 7:30am and 4pm. Various community businesses and organizations are also serving as collection sites.



Details can be found through the provided LESA link, under the parent and community resources section. (JM)